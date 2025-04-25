West Jordan PD asks public’s help locating missing, endangered juvenile who left home with adult male

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 25, 2025 – The West Jordan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl, who reportedly left her West Jordan home in the early hours of April 20 accompanied by an adult male.

According to a Department of Public Safety Endangered Missing Advisory issued Friday afternoon, Kara Nez, 15 is believed to have left with Luige Gaucin, 20, “who has an active warrant for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.”

The pair allegedly took Kara’s father’s black 2024 Nissan Altima with temporary Utah license tag DC30164.

Investigators believe the two may be traveling to Arizona or New Mexico, the DPS advisory said.

Kara Nez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and brown eyes.

Luige Gaucin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kara is currently listed as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information regarding the Nez or Gaucin whereabouts is asked to call police dispatchers at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.

Callers can reference case number WJ25-18915.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.