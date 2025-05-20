West Jordan PD: Man with gun, sledgehammer arrested after telling dispatch he was trying to kill wife

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man has been arrested after calling dispatch to say he was trying to kill his wife.

Dennis Alma Day, who will turn 77 years old next week, called dispatch on Monday, saying, “I am trying to kill my wife, and it’s personal,” says an arrest document filed by an officer of the West Jordan Police Department.

“While the suspect was on the line, his wife/the victim called dispatch to report that her husband had hit her in the head with a sledgehammer and was trying to kill her.”

The woman had escaped to the street and was bleeding from the head, Day’s arrest document says. She also said her husband had a handgun, “and it was likely in his hand.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found Day in the garage, “holding a .22 caliber handgun,” court documents say.

“The officers challenged him and ordered him to drop the gun. The suspect raised the gun, pointing it at the responding officers. The suspect retreated behind a parked truck in the driveway, not complying with the officers’ commands.

“Eventually, the suspect threw the gun over the white truck and into the street. The suspect was then placed under arrest.”

Officers located the victim by the back gate of her neighbor’s house, the document says.

“They observed blood coming down from the front, side, and back of her face and head. The victim appeared to have sustained a head injury consistent with being hit by a heavy object, specifically a sledgehammer.

“She explained to the officers that the suspect had struck her in the back of the head with the sledgehammer multiple times. The victim managed to grab the sledgehammer from the suspect and threw it down the stairs while escaping from the house.”

The victim also said she had heard a gunshot while fleeing the residence, Day’s affidavit says.

Police conducted an initial sweep of the house.

“They found a .22 caliber spent shell casing in the garage, as well as blood on the floor of the home and the reported sledgehammer at the bottom of the stairs,” the statement says.

Post Miranda, Dennis Day declined to be interviewed by police. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.

Day is being investigated for alleged crimes including:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Day is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.