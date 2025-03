WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a personal theft.

“Do you recognize this individual? He decided to take someone’s purse from Café Rio and we obviously would like to talk to him about this,” a WJPD statement says.

“If you have any information about this person, please send us a private message or contact Detective Allred at 801-840-4000… reference case# SJ25-7591.”