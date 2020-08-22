West Jordan police, fire respond to rollover on Mountain View Corridor

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
West Jordan police officers and fire crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at 9000 S. Mountain View Corridor on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a truck was fortunate not to be seriously injured Friday when his vehicle rolled over on Mountain View Corridor.

Sgt. Jordan Smith, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the single-vehicle rollover occurred just before 11:30 a.m. as the truck was traveling northbound in the area of 9000 S. Mountain View Corridor.

“The driver took the turn too fast, hit the curb, and rolled,” Smith told Gephardt Daily. “He only had minor injuries. He went to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

Sgt. Smith said the driver was cited in the incident.

