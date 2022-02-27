West Jordan police ID stabbing victim

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department has identified the homicide victim whose body was found Saturday morning on the shoulder of Bangerter Highway at about 8000 South.

The man was Cedar Adan Martinez, 37. He had recently moved from West Valley City to Salt Lake City, a West Jordan Police Department statement says.

Martinez had been stabbed, and evidence suggested he had been ejected from a car.

“The WJPD sends condolences to Cedar’s family and friends, and we are working tirelessly to bring resolution to this incident,” the department’s statement says.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating Cesar’s vehicle, which is still missing. The vehicle is a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota four-door truck bearing Utah plate E36 6SM. The truck has a gray camper shell with a broken window. The broken window is on the passenger side of the shell and is covered with a plastic bag. The truck is in poor condition, with numerous dents. Please contact police immediately if this vehicle is observed.”

The WJPD statement also asks for information on Martinez’s location on Friday.

“Cesar is believed to have been at a bar or restaurant the night of Friday, Feb. 25. We are asking the public to contact WJPD at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ22-9583 if they observed Cesar that night.”