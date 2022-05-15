West Jordan Police identify suspect arrested after random knife attack

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have identified the man arrested after he allegedly stabbed and critically injured a man he didn’t know.

The suspect is Jose F. Moya, Jr., 41, of West Jordan.

“Mr. Moya was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, and obstruction of justice,” says a statement from West Jordan police.

Police say Moya’s attack of the victim may have been the result of a personal mental health crisis.

Officers were summoned to the scene, in the area of 6700 South block of Blue Flower Court, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

“While the victim was seated in his vehicle, a male suspect walked up to his vehicle, opened the door and stabbed the victim several times in the chest and abdomen,” the WJPD statement says.

“The victim was able to fight off the attacker and drove himself to a local hospital. It was determined the victim had serious wounds requiring immediate surgical intervention. The victims’ condition is considered serious but stable.”

The suspect lived nearby and returned home bloody with cuts on his hands, the statement says.

“Family members called police concerned as the suspect was suffering from a mental health emergency. Arriving officers were able to determine this suspect was related to the stabbing nearby and took him into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for the wounds he sustained in the incident.”

Police determined Moya did not know the victim, and the attack was a random act of violence, the statement says.

“We are fortunate that the victim in this case will survive this senseless attack,” Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department, said in the released statement.

“Mental health emergencies are of great concern to the community and for us in law enforcement and need immediate attention. We implore anyone suffering from such a crisis to call a mental health professional or 911 immediately.”