West Jordan Police officials ID man critically injured in officer-involved shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department has identified the man shot Sunday night after WJPD officers arrived at a residence following a domestic violence report.

“The suspect in last nights officer involved shooting is 36-year-old Pedro Cortes-Villalon 12-18-84,” the police tweet says. “He is in critical condition. A firearm was recovered from the scene.”

Cortes-Villalon was shot by a West Jordan Police officer after police say he approached officers while armed with a weapon. The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of 8400 South and 4000 West.

WJPD Lt. Joe Monson told Gephardt Daily that police were dispatched on a domestic violence call, and when they arrived, they found the suspect armed with a gun.

“He was shot by an officer,” Monson said. “The suspect was wounded and transported to the hospital.”

It isn’t known if the suspect fired his gun. No officers were injured. The officer who shot the gun has been placed on routine administrative leave, in keeping with protocol.

“They’re starting the investigation for an OICI (officer involved critical incident). We don’t know yet which team will conduct the investigation, but it won’t be West Jordan,” he said.

