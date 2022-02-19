West Jordan police on scene of fatal accident near 9400 S. Redwood Road

WEST JORDAN, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are on the scene of a fatal accident in the area of 9400 South Redwood Road.

The West Jordan Police Department tweeted about the incident at 10:34 a.m.

“**TRAFFIC ALERT** Redwood Road closed both directions from 9000 S to 9400 S due to fatal traffic crash,” the statement says.

A UDOT traffic alert adds a block to the traffic closure area, saying Redwood Road is closed between 9000 South and 9500 South, and asks drivers to use alternate routes.

The UDOT alert at 11:15 a.m. estimated the duration of the road closure at four hours.

This is the second fatal accident reported on Saturday. The first was near Emery, and involved a pickup truck that crashed into a group of elk on Interstate 70. One person was ejected, and died at the scene. Several others were transported to hospitals by air and ground ambulances.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on both crashes as officials share more details.