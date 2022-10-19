West Jordan police say man forced motorist to stop, claimed to be law enforcement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man who they say forced a motorist to stop in West Jordan, claimed he was a police officer and then confronted the woman about her driving.

West Jordan police say the incident began about 2 a.m. Friday when a woman reported she was being followed by a silver Chevy Silverado that was flashing its headlights and using green flashing lights.

The interaction between the two vehicles began on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway and continued to 1300 West and 7000 South, West Jordan police said in a news release.

The Silverado cut off the woman’s vehicle, forcing her to stop, police said. The man claimed to be a Salt Lake City police officer and confronted the woman about her driving, according to the news release.

Police say the man fled the scene when the woman called 911.

The man is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and driving a newer Chevy Silverado with green LED lights in the back and front windshield, the release states. The Silverado also had a dealership sticker on the tailgate and a custom license plate “with an emblem on the left side,” police said.

“The female acted appropriately by calling 911 to verify if an unmarked police vehicle was indeed trying to pull her over,” West Jordan police officer Alondra Zavala said.

“If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, we recommend you do the following: Slow down, turn on your hazard flashers, drive to a well-lit area, and call 911 if you are concerned the vehicle is not a law enforcement vehicle,” Zavala said.