West Jordan police searching for 2 men after robbery at Fred Meyer Jewelers

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for two men after a robbery at the Fred Meyer jewelers in West Jordan Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the store inside Smith’s Marketplace at 5710 W. 7800 South, West Jordan Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt told Gephardt Daily.

Holt said the two men threatened the use of a weapon but never actually showed one.

They left the store with a few jewelry items, he added.

An investigation is ongoing; at this time there is limited suspect information.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.