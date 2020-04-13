West Jordan police searching for man in connection with theft case

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are searching for a man who allegedly stole city property from a park at 9380 Targhee Drive.

“We are looking to identify this individual who has been visiting Teton Estates Park repeatedly,” said a Facebook post from West Jordan Police Department. “They have taken some city property and we’d like to talk to them.”

If you have any information please call dispatch at the non-emergency number 801-840-4000 and ask to have an officer call you back. The reference number in this case is 20H005083.