West Jordan police searching for suspect after aggravated robbery

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated robbery at Walgreens Thursday afternoon.

A man went into the store at 7794 S. Redwood Rd. just after 5:20 p.m. armed with a gun and demanded narcotics, West Jordan Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt told Gephardt Daily.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of Percocet, Holt added. It’s not known if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

No one was injured in the course of the robbery.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black hat, face mask, sunglasses, a black shirt, gray or blue jeans, a black watch and black shoes, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect is asked to call WJPD on 801-256-2000.