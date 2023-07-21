West Jordan police seek missing autistic male

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old.

Jarrett Lyon is autistic and non-verbal, West Jordan Police said Thursday evening on social media, but will respond to his name.

Lyon is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with green eyes, dirty blonde hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark shorts, white socks, black slip-on shoes with a black backpack.

Lyon turned up missing Thursday afternoon after leaving a group home at 8494 S 1530 W in West Jordan. Officers searched the surrounding area in an unsuccessful attempt to locate him.