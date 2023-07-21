West Jordan police seek missing autistic male

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: West Jordan Police Department
 WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old.
 
Jarrett Lyon is autistic and non-verbal, West Jordan Police said Thursday evening on social media, but will respond to his name.
 
Lyon is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with green eyes, dirty blonde hair and scruffy facial hair.
 
He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark shorts, white socks, black slip-on shoes with a black backpack.
 
Lyon turned up missing Thursday afternoon after leaving a group home at 8494 S 1530 W in West Jordan. Officers searched the surrounding area in an unsuccessful attempt to locate him.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call WJPD at (801)840-4000.
 
                                                            
 

