West Jordan police seeking answers after finding injured boy, female on roof, confusing crime scene

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile male is at the hospital with what police are calling a “significant” laceration, and a female of unknown age has been taken into custody after officers found her on the roof of a house where arrows had been shot into the yard.

West Jordan Police officials responded at about 4 p.m. to witness accounts of a female on a roof and an injured boy in the area of 7700 S. 5200 West.

“We responded earlier to what was first reported as a stabbing, and there was initial reports of possibly a firearm, a knife, or even a bow and arrow,” WJPD Sgt. Adam Julian told reporters at the scene.

“We arrived. We did locate a victim that was down the street from the residence that did have a wound to his leg area. It was fairly significant. He is currently at Jordan Valley (Medical Center) now in stable condition.”

Officers saw the female on the roof, but she re-entered the house and subsequently came out with her hands up, Julian said.

“They did take a female into custody. Detectives are currently at the station, interviewing her, and trying to piece this all together.”

Julian said investigators found arrows in the yard, but had not yet located a bow.

Julian also said a four-wheeler in the roadway was used by the female to chase the boy. The sergeant said he was not yet sure of the cause of the boy’s injury.

“They’re still working on trying to determine what that was caused by,” Julian said. “The wound itself is very similar to a laceration when I observed it.”

Arrows typically create puncture wounds.

Officials should know more after interviewing the suspect, the victim and the witnesses.

“We’re still trying to work through how everything went down tonight,” Julian said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.