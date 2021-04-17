West Jordan police take 2 into custody after shots fired into air outside home

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police took two men into custody after shots were fired outside a home Friday afternoon.

West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell told Gephardt Daily the incident took place in the area of 7412 S. 5720 West.

“About 3:30 p.m., our officers received calls from several individuals who reported seeing a male go out on the back deck of a home and fire several rounds into the air with a handgun,” Bell said. “Our officers were able to identify who was likely living at the house. After some time we were able to make contact and determined that there were two males inside the home. They have been somewhat cooperative and they are currently both in custody.”

Based on information from witnesses police have been able to determine who likely fired the rounds, Bell said.

“We are having a discussion with him right now trying to determine what his thought process was as to why he may have felt he needed to go out on the back deck and do that,” he added. “In a populated area like this it could be potentially dangerous.”

A 9mm handgun has been recovered from the scene.

SWAT did not need to respond to the incident, Bell added.

Residents were asked to shelter in place but no one had to be evacuated and there were no reports of property damage, he said.

It’s not clear at this stage exactly what charges the man will be facing.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.