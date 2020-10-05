West Jordan Police: Teen in custody after fleeing in stolen vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning after police say he fled from them in a stolen vehicle.

Sgt. J. Richards, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the vehicle was first spotted a little before 1 a.m. by a West Valley City police officer in the area of 4775 South and 4720 West.

The officer followed the car at a distance along 5600 West to 7800 South and then southbound along 4000 West as the youth drove into West Jordan, where West Jordan officers initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled and went onto a dirt access road along railroad tracks, where the road dead-ends at a fence and the teen could go no farther.

“It would have been a completely different story if he had gone through that fence,” Richards told Gephardt Daily. “He would have crashed down onto Bangerter Highway.”

The teen surrendered without incident, Richards said, and was taken to juvenile detention by West Jordan officers. The teen’s name is not being released because of his juvenile status.

West Valley City officers recovered the stolen vehicle.