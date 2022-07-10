West Jordan Police: Woman in custody after shooting husband during domestic argument

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan woman has been taken into custody after police say she shot her husband during a domestic dispute.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Officer Sam Winkler, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Police were called to the scene, in the 8000 South block of Madison Nan Drive, shortly after 7 a.m. The victim was transported in fair condition, but his wife declined to leave the residence, Winkler said.

WJPD officers communicated with the woman, who was taken into custody at about 9:22 a.m. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

“She’s currently at the hospital being evaluated before being taken to jail,” Winkler said at about 11:15 a.m. “Investigators are going to work on the case and after she’s done at the hospital, she’ll wind up going to jail.”

A gun was recovered near the scene.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.