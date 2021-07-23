West Jordan residents urged to avoid area of 6800 S. 4800 West after shots fired incident

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan residents are being urged to avoid the area of 6800 S. 4800 West after a “shots fired” incident Friday morning.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that officers heard shots and found windows had been shot out at a residence.

Outside agencies responded to the scene and officials held containment, as the suspect was still inside the residence.

An individual then reportedly came to the front door and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers are still holding containment in case anyone else is inside the home.

Gephardt Daily captured photos on scene of the alleged suspect.

We will have more on this developing story as information is made available.