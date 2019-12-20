West Jordan teen charged in 2017 homicide

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man from West Jordan has been charged with homicide and robbery in case of a fatal shooting in Kearns in 2017.

Carson Michael O’Dell, who is already an inmate in Salt Lake County, is being charged in the death of Joshua Belen, age 20.

“The Metro Gang Unit has been tirelessly working with the Unified Police Violent Crimes United on the Kearns Recreation Center homicide case from October 2017, the statement says.

“Throughout the investigation, it was found Carson O’Dell was present when Belen was killed. Carson admitted to detectives he was involved in this case. Carson and several others had planned on robbing the victim. The robbery went poorly, and Carson shot the victim.

“Carson was already an inmate at the SLCO Jail. Carson was taken back to the jail and booked on homicide and robbery charges were added. This case remains an active investigation.”