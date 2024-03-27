West Jordan teen get possible life in prison for shootings six days apart, one fatal.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old West Jordan man was sentenced to concurrent potential life prison terms Tuesday for a pair of shootings the same week, one fatal.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced online Tuesday evening that a 3rd District Court judge sentenced Nestor Del Valle to 15 years to life for murder and 5 years to life for aggravated robbery.

He was 17 at the time of the offenses.

On September 9, 2022, two men were around Woodstock Avenue when two SUVs drove past them, according to the press release. The two vehicles then turned around and drove up to the two victims, Del Valle in one of the cars.

“As the defendant approached the two men, he told them to ‘run their pockets.’ The two ran away, and the defendant fired multiple shots in their direction. One bullet struck the cell phone in the back pocket of one of the men.”

On September 15, 2022, a 16-year-old and his friends were walking down the street in Midvale when Del Valle pulled up alongside of them. “He asked where they were from and the victim responded, ‘Old Town Midvale.’ The defendant shouted an expletive at them and began firing, hitting the victim. The defendant then sped away in his car.” The 16-year-old died from his injuries.

“This defendant’s risk to our community will be answered by prison for a long time,” Gill said. “Violent acts that cause injuries to others will be aggressively prosecuted. I hope these convictions will allow the victims’ family to begin healing.”

Gill thanked the Unified Police Department for gathering the evidence necessary to secure Del Valle’s convictions as well as prosecutors and support staff for their dedicated efforts.