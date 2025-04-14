West Jordan Temple rendering released

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An artistic rendering was released Monday for the exterior of the West Jordan Utah Temple.

The plan to build the temple was released by Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the April 2024 general conference.

The temple will be built on a 16.10-acre site at approximately 7148 South and west of State Route 111 highway. Plans call for a multistory temple of approximately 85,000 square feet and a new meetinghouse.

Utah, the Church’s world headquarters, is home to more than 2.2 million Church members, approximately two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.5 million people.

The temple in the city of West Jordan will be the 32nd temple in Utah either in operation, under renovation, under construction or announced.

Temples currently in operation in the state are found in American Fork (Mount Timpanogos), Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Ogden, Orem, Payson, Provo (Provo City Center), Saratoga Springs, South Jordan (Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain), St. George (Red Cliffs and St. George), Taylorsville, Tooele (Deseret Peak) and Vernal.

New temples under construction in Utah are in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon, Smithfield and Syracuse. The Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple and Salt Lake Temple are currently under renovation.

Temples in Lehi and Price were announced in 2024. A temple in Spanish Fork was announced this month.