West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall.

The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.

Life Flight helicopter transported the child whose injuries he described as “very serious.” Privacy regulations, he said, prevented him from commenting further.

Police were on scene, Pratt said, but he didn’t know the status of any investigation of if one had begun.

Calls to police were not immediately returned.

