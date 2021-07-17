West Jordan woman dies, other Utah residents injured in Wyoming head-on crash

KEMMERER, Wyoming, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman from West Jordan, Utah, died Wednesday after the vehicle she was driving on U.S. Highway 30 in Wyoming collided with a vehicle also driven by a Utah resident.

The fatal head-on crash occurred near milepost 43, west of Kemmerer, said a Wyoming Highway Patrol post on Facebook. Troopers were notified of the collision at 2:05 p.m.

Wendy W. Stapel, 55, of West Jordan, was driving a 2008 Mazda CX-9 west on US 30, when she “attempted to pass a semitrailer and failed to see a 2008 Toyota Sienna traveling eastbound,” the WHP post said. “The drivers of both vehicles tried to avoid a collision by moving onto the roadway’s shoulder but collided head-on.”

Stapel was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to South Lincoln Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The passengers in the Mazda have been identified as Ashlee Johnson, 27, of Kearns, and three juveniles. According to WHP, all were properly restrained and were transported to South Lincoln Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Trevor Jackson, 39, of Richmond, Utah.

“Jackson was wearing a seatbelt and transported by helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash,” the post said.

Passengers in the Toyota have been identified as Seantae Jackson, 37, of Richmond, Melissa Zelig, 37, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and two juvenile passengers.

The passengers were either flown to the University of Utah or transported by ground ambulance to South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, WHP said.

“This is the 51st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 53 in 2020, 92 in 2019, and 54 in 2018 to date,” WHP stated in the post.