West Jordan woman fatally injured when pinned between vehicle, brick wall

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police and Fire departments responded Monday night to a call reporting that a person was trapped between a vehicle and a brick wall in the area of 7500 South and 3200 West.

Sgt. Adam Julian, West Jordan Police Department, said officers arrived to find that a 43-year-old woman was fatally pinned between her vehicle and the brick wall at her home.

“It was an accidental death. The car rolled forward and pinned her,” Sgt. Julian told Gephardt Daily. “A family member found her.”

The incident was reported at about 9:25 p.m., but Julian said it isn’t known how long the woman was trapped because no one else was home at the time.

He said the medical examiner also responded to the scene, and officials do not suspect any foul play.