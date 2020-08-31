West Nile virus confirmed in Cache County’s Newton

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have confirmed that a recent mosquito sample in Cache County tested positive for West Nile virus.
A news release from the Cache County Mosquito Abatement said officials were informed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that West Nile virus had been confirmed in a mosquito trap in Newton. Officials did not say where exactly in Newton the positive sample was found. Newton is approximately nine miles west of Smithfield.
“The Cache Mosquito Abatement District will continue abatement and surveillance activities,” the news release said. “Abatement consists of primarily larvicide, killing or preventing larva from becoming adult mosquitoes. Adulticide, or fogging, occurs only at night when the Culex mosquitoes, the ones carrying WNV, are active.”
The news release suggests taking the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting the West Nile virus.
• Use mosquito repellent with DEET, Permethrin, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.
• Drain standing water in yards. Old tires that collect water inside serve as incubators for mosquito larva. Other examples could include potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.
• Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.
• Keep roof gutters clear of debris.
• Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.
• Keep weeds and tall grass cut short. Adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.
