West Point 18-year-old accused of enticing minor online, holding her against her will

WEST POINT, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old convicted felon for allegedly enticing a minor online and holding her against her will for sex.

The man was booked into jail Thursday where he faces multiple charges, the most serious aggravated kidnapping, which can bring a life prison term.

Detectives were alerted Tuesday to reports Samuel Cryder had allegedly used social media and text messages to coerce a minor female to meet up twice, despite learning the victim was under the age of 15, according to a sheriff’s office statement posted on Twitter.

Cryder traveled to Davis County to meet the victim at her school, where he held the victim against her will and sexually assaulted her, the DCSO tweet said . Cryder then allegedly coerced the victim to meet up again the following day, also at the victim’s school, where he again assaulted her.

After the second meeting, Cryder attempted to arrange a third meet-up with the victim; however, the meeting did not happen, as the sheriff’s office was by then involved.

When detained by investigators, Cryder admitted to knowing the victim was under the age of 15 and acknowledged sexually abusing the minor with the use of force.

Cryder acknowledged victimizing a second juvenile, according to the sheriff’s post. Detectives are still working to identify the second victim.