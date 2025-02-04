West Point father, son hospitalized after 1 shot, 1 suffers head injury

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son were hospitalized Monday night after a domestic incident that left one with a bullet wound and the other with a head injury.

A statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s office says a call came in just before 8 p.m., and deputies and Clinton City Police officers responded to a West Point residence in the area of 750 North and 2000 West, where they “discovered two males with serious injuries and a third adult in the home who was uninjured.”

The father and son live in the residence, the statement says.

“Both men remain at the hospital in stable condition.

“The investigation remains ongoing and details of what led to the incident and each party’s involvement are still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, but are pending.”

The sheriff’s department thanked those who assisted from the Clinton City Police, Clinton City Fire, and North Davis Fire.