West Point residence burns, displacing parents, 2 sons

WEST POINT, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Point family lost its home to a fire early Tuesday.

North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft told Gephardt Daily the fire was first reported at about 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. Firefighters responded to the area of 4300 West and 800 North, and found a fire in the garage and foyer, extending into the residence.

“The family was out,” Becraft said. “With the fire and the water damage, the estimated damage is at $400,00. The family was displaced. I would say it’s a total loss.”

There were no injuries, and no pets lost in the blaze, Becraft said.

Becraft said 45 to 50 firefighters responded, and the fire was knocked down, but not out, in 45 to 50 minutes. After that point, firefighters remained to douse hot spots and keep the fire from reigniting from embers and hidden sparks.

On Tuesday, Daniel Doxey put up a GoFundMe page in an attempt to help his family recover from the loss, he said.

“Hi my name is Daniel, my family’s house burned down in the early hours of July 5th.

“My parents and two little brothers (18 and 15 yes old) have lost everything and the house is considered a complete loss. This fund is to help address their immediate living situation. Any additional money will be used to help rebuild their lives.”