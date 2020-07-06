West Valley City boy to receive reward for rescue of kestrel falcon

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City boy is being given an award for rescuing a bird at the West Valley City Animal Shelter Monday afternoon.

“Last week, an 11-year-old boy named Jonathan noticed several kids throwing rocks at a bird, which turned out to be a kestrel falcon,” said a press release from West Valley City Police Department. “When the boy had a chance, he rescued the bird and brought it home so he could take care of it and watch over it through the night.”

In the morning, while the boy’s dad was at work, Jonathan realized that the bird was still not fully recovered and in distress and he frantically called 911 many times, the news release said.

“VECC talked to him and sent WVC Police Department and WVC Animal Services to his house to pick up the bird,” the press release said. “The bird, which the boy named ‘Jon’ is doing well and is now at a local bird rehabilitation facility.”

As a result of his life-saving efforts, Jonathan will receive an award from West Valley City Animal Services, Monday, at 5:30 p.m. for his efforts in rescuing Jon.