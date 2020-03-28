West Valley City closes golf clubs, city parks, animal shelter as precaution in face of COVID-19

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City on Friday night announced the closure of Stonebridge and The Ridge golf clubs and all city parks until further notice.

Also closed is the West Valley City Animal Shelter, the city announced in a tweet, saying, “The West Valley City Animal Shelter is closed until further notice. Staff will still be on site to care for animals currently in their care and officers will still respond to priority calls.”

For more information and updates on the city’s actions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit the West Valley City website.