WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City Fire crew responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon.

They rushed to the scene, at 6114 W Altamira Drive, as did crews from Unified Fire and West Jordan Fire.

“Four dogs were saved, no injuries reported,” a WVCFD news release says.

Most damage was limited to the kitchen, the release says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.