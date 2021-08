WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Fire Capt. Lee Monsen died Friday, the department announced on Facebook.

“Captain Monsen was an original hire for the West Valley City Fire Department more than 41 years ago,” the post says.

“Over the past four decades, his influence was felt deeply within the Utah fire community and among all of the residents he served.

“West Valley City grieves with his wife and family over the loss of this great man.”