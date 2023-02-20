West Valley City firefighters knock down blaze at duplex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City firefighters rushed to a house fire visible from the fire station Monday morning.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on one side of a duplex, and fire threatening the other half.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes or so, Battalion Chief Jed Peters, WVCFD, told reporters at the scene.

There was a strong water supply from the hydrant in front of the double residence.

No one was injured in the single alarm fire.

The other unit went largely undamaged, but did have issues caused by the heavy smoke and water. Engineers will be on hand to check electrical wiring and structural integrity in the second unit before residents can reenter the unit.

Residents from the heavy burned unit have definitely been displaced.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate are still under investigation.