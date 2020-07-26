West Valley City garage fire causes $100k-$150k in damage, may have started with fireworks

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that may have started with still-hot fireworks caused extensive damage to an attached garage and several vehicles late Saturday night.

West Valley City Battalion Chief Nick Dodge said the call reporting the fire came in just a few minutes before midnight.

The house, on 4100 South, is only a block away from the fire station.

“As we pulled out, we could see the smoke and flames coming out into the street,” Dodge told Gephardt Daily.

It was initially reported to the fire department that someone may be trapped inside the burning building, but Dodge said no one was trapped, and all four occupants had safely evacuated.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained within the garage and an attic space.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 to $150,000 for the structure and three or four vehicles.

Dodge said the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but officials are looking at the possibility that the fire was sparked by fireworks that had been discharged but were not cooled down.

“Be sure to always soak discharged fireworks in a bucket of water overnight,” he said. “That way you’ll know they’re safe to dispose of.”