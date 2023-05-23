West Valley City house ‘uninhabitable’ after fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

They arrived at the scene, in the area of 2500 Oriole Way, within about four minutes, battalion chief Scott Hall told reporters at the scene. Crews saw smoke from the front of the house and flames coming out the back, Hall said.

Two residents were found to have suffered minor smoke inhalation, he said.

The damage to the house “was pretty extensive,” Hall said.

A West Valley City house fire on May 23 2023 Photo T Pulley

“It’s not inhabitable at this time,” Hall said.

Besides West Valley City Fire, agencies responding included Unified Fire and South Salt Lake Fire.