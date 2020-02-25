West Valley City man arrested after brother’s ear lobe was ripped off during fight

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man was arrested after his brother’s ear lobe was ripped off during a fight over rent.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Dennis Arthur Moore, 32, was taken into custody Friday night.

The arresting officer was dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to a possible domestic dispute between two brothers who live together in West Valley City, the statement said.

“Upon arrival to the residence I was advised that the victim had been transported to a local emergency room to be treated for his injuries,” the statement said. “I made contact with the victim at the emergency room. The victim had blood all over the left side of his face. The victim also had blood on his hands and his clothing. I observed the victim’s left ear lobe to be completely detached, which was later located at the residence where the altercation occurred.”

The victim told the officer that he and his brother got into an altercation over rent money, the statement said. The victim stated the suspect demanded he pay rent money or he would kick him and his children out of the residence. The victim stated he advised the suspect he did not have the rent money in full, and the suspect told him to take his kids and to get out of his house.

The victim said to the suspect he would call his girlfriend to come pick him and his children up, and went to his bedroom to charge his cellphone, the statement said.

“The victim stated the A/P (accused person) then entered the bedroom,” the statement said. “The victim stated the A/P then grabbed him by the shoulders using both hands. The victim stated the A/P then punched him in the face using a closed fist. The victim explained the A/P pulled him in close making the victim think he was going to headbutt him. The victim stated he then felt a sharp pain on his ear and a cold sensation. The victim stated he then saw blood coming down his face.”

The statement does not elaborate on exactly how the victim lost his ear lobe.

The victim tried to leave and told police the suspect came out behind him punching him repeatedly on the left side of the face using a closed fist. The victim and his children then left the scene.

The officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at the residence; he subsequently pulled up in a vehicle.

“The A/P was given commands multiple times to remove the keys from the ignition,” the statement said. “The A/P then put the vehicle in drive and began revving the engine. The vehicle moved forward towards two police officers who were standing in the driveway. The A/P then put the vehicle in reverse and put it back in drive, driving aggressively up the driveway. The vehicle reversed out of the driveway and took off going westbound down the street at a high rate of speed.”

The officers followed and found the suspect had crashed the vehicle into a tree. The driver’s door to the vehicle was open and the vehicle was no longer occupied. Witnesses on scene stated they witnessed a man get out of the vehicle and run northbound through private yards.

The officers located the suspect after a few moments, and he did not comply with officers’ commands. A police K-9 was used to take the suspect into custody, the statement said.

A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from the the suspect’s person and he “continuously made derogatory comments and was very belligerent,” the statement said. He was eventually taken into custody.

Later, the officers met the victim’s girlfriend at the residence. The victims ear lobe, with his earring still intact, was located on the floor of the bedroom, the statement said. The girlfriend also said the suspect had punched the victim’s television, pushing the screen in, and broke the victim’s Xbox and a lamp inside the bedroom. The total price for all the damaged property was $1,560.

The victim also told officers that the suspect called their mother while the victim and the mom were at the hospital, and told her that he would shoot and kill the victim.

Moore is facing charges of:

Mayhem, a second-degree felony

Three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interfere with public servant, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to stay at scene of accident until requirements fulfilled, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle, an infraction

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $45,355.