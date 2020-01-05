West Valley City man arrested after allegedly assaulting mother, killing pet dog on his birthday

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man was arrested on the evening of his birthday after allegedly assaulting his mother and killing the family dog while intoxicated.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Antonio Andre Sanchez, who turned 32 Friday, is facing charges of:

Aggravated cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The probable cause statement said that the victim told officers her son had been drinking at the residence they share.

“She was upset and told him to stop drinking,” the statement said. “Antonio got upset and started to punch the victim repeatedly with a closed fist. He also kicked the victim on her left leg.”

The victim had red marks by her left eye, a swollen upper lip, and it appeared she had been bleeding from her nose, the statement said. She had dried blood in her nostrils and on her pants, the statement said.

The family’s pet dog was found dead in the garage bleeding from the nose; the statement said it appeared the dog had been hit with a blunt object.

The victim also said there was damage to her bedroom door and it appeared her son caused the damage.

After being read his Miranda rights, Sanchez admitted to drinking.

He was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $3,920.