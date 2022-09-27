West Valley City man jailed on multiple felonies related to sexual abuse of minor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Monday for investigation of multiple felony charges related to sexual abuse of a minor.

Shaker M. Al-Dikhil, 56, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of sexual abuse of a child and a single count of sodomy on a child. All are first-degree felonies.

West Valley City police were alerted to allegations on July 1, and the female juvenile was interviewed on Aug. 30 at South Valley Children’s Justice Center, court documents say.

The victim told WVCPD officers about numerous incidents, which she said occurred at the suspect’s residence and included the suspect rubbing his finger against her genitals though clothing, fondling her over and under her clothing, and forced skin-to-genital contact.

The suspect held a position of trust over the victim.

Al-Dikhill is being held without bail.