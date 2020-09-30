West Valley City man killed in car crash north of Cokeville, Wyoming

COKEVILLE, Wyoming, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man was killed in a car crash north of Cokeville, Wyoming last week, while a woman from Kearns was airlifted to an area hospital. A news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on U.S. 30 Highway 30 in the area of mile post three on Sept. 23 just before 2:10 p.m.

“A 1995 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 30 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway,” the news release said. “The Toyota driver corrected back to the left, causing the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane of travel and collide head-on with a 2020 Volvo XC60 before overturning.”

The passenger of the Toyota has been identified as 28-year-old West Valley City resident Patrick S. Cline. He was wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.