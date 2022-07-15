West Valley City officials warn residents of recent cougar sightings

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City officials are warning residents to protect their small children and pets following multiple cougar sightings in recent weeks.

A post on West Valley City’s Facebook page says cougar sightings have been reported near:

3500 South and 6000 West

3080 South and 4500 West

4400 South and 3200 West

“Please be aware, and always take precautions,” the post states.

Suggested precautions include:

Keeping pets inside.

Keeping pet food stored away.

Walking in groups.

Keeping track of kids while outdoors.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says cougars can be found throughout Utah, generally in the foothill and canyon areas, though sometimes in the valleys. Population data also indicates their numbers have been growing steadily the past few years, according to a news release in May.

Residents who see a cougar are asked to call DWR at 801-538-4700 or the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.