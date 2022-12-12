West Valley City PD hopes to churn 20-year-old cold case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here hope to generate new leads in a decades-old cold case file.

“During these cold winter months, we’re cracking open some of our WVCPD cold cases and looking for tips that could heat things up,” West Valley City police posted on social media.

“On May 20, 2000, Ronald Druce called his mother and told her he was on his way to see her. Ronald’s mom waited, but her son never came.”

In fact, according to the post, no one reports seeing or hearing from Ronald Druce since that day more than 20 years ago.

“Ronald Druce’s family is still waiting, this time, for answers. They’ve never given up hoping that someday they would learn what happened to Ronald. WVCPD detectives have never given up either, but they do need some help.

“Please share Ronald’s story and let’s generate some new leads that could solve this cold case.”

If you have information, reach West Valley police by calling 801-840-4000, reference case # 00-28089.