West Valley City PD releases name of motorcyclist killed fleeing police

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has released the name of a motorcyclist fatally injured while allegedly fleeing officers early Tuesday night.

According to a WVCPD statement posted Friday on social media, the man killed was James Peeters, 36.

Police told Gephardt Daily, Peeters and another motorcyclist were seen driving recklessly about 6:45 p.m. on 3500 South near 3200 West.

A West Valley City officer attempted a traffic stop, but both motorcyclists accelerated away at what police described as an “extremely high rate of speed.”

Following department protocol, the officer discontinued the pursuit, pulling to the side of the road and deactivating all emergency lights and sirens.

No chase ensued.

Police said Peeters turned eastbound onto Parkway Boulevard from 3600 West and while navigating a turn near 3400 West Parkway Boulevard, lost control and “laid down the bike,” resulting in the fatal crash.

The second motorcyclist involved in the initial incident has yet to be located.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.