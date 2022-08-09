West Valley City PD: Suspect arrested for DUI after car ran down victim

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a police say his vehicle ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Redwood Apartment Complex.

West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash at the Redwood Apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road, Sgt. Ammon Fox told Gephardt Daily Monday night.

Fox said the driver was southbound on Redwood Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a wall surrounding the apartment complex parking lot.

The car hit a pedestrian who had been in the parking lot, he said.

A probable cause statement filed on suspect Gabriel Sebastian Yates, 29, says he admitted to speeding “and was attempting a left turn into the Redwood Apartment Complex from Redwood Road and failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into the wall in front of the complex.

“A/P (arrested person) admitted to drinking 4-6 alcoholic beers earlier in the night and also smoking marijuana. A/P failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. A blood sample was taken.”

The victim hit was trapped under Yates car, the statement says.

“The pedestrian on scene received serious injuries after the A/P’s car ran over top of him and had to be removed. Pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.”

According to reports, people in the area lifted the vehicle off the victim.

Yates faces initial charges of: