West Valley City police: Argument over money likely led to shots fired into home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a shots-fired call Saturday night in which a bullet went into a house and struck a mattress.

Two men had been arguing via text messages and on Facebook throughout the day, Lt. Shane Matheson, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“They were going back and forth in texts because the victim owes money to the suspect,” he said.

At about 8:45 p.m., there was a report of shots fired on the 2400 block of Blue Kestrel Cove (3445 South), and officers arrived to find that a round had gone into the home and lodged in a mattress.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses reported that a red car was seen leaving the area, and the police are working on several leads, Matheson said. No further information was available Saturday night.

