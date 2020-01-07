WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit that began at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

West Valley City Police Lt. Shane Matheson said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at about 5000 West and 3100 South.

The vehicle immediately fled, Matheson said, but with low risk factors such as no traffic and dry road conditions, the officer gave chase.

The vehicle was coming south onto 3200 West, where another officer had laid down spikes, but before reaching the spike strip, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Matheson said the four occupants of the vehicle, three males and one female, took off running but were stopped and taken into custody by West Valley police officers without incident. No injuries were reported.

The driver will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as possession of burglary tools and financial documents, such as credit cards, belonging to other people.

“There was a lot of property belonging to other people that we hope to get back to them, so it’s a win for those victims,” Matheson said.

“They’ve probably been doing vehicle burglaries or taking property that’s been left out,” he said of the suspects. “This time of year, stolen vehicles aren’t that rare. People leave (their cars) warming up in the driveway and go back in their house.”

Matheson said the arrest of these suspects may help West Valley City and other jurisdictions solve a few burglary cases that are still open.