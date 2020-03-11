West Valley City police arrest suspect after he flees in stolen vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say was wanted on “a whole bunch of warrants” was taken into custody Tuesday night after he led officers on a brief high-speed pursuit from West Valley City into West Jordan in a stolen vehicle.

Jason Hart, 23, was driving a stolen, older model Ford Explorer when he hit an unmarked police car as he fled from officers, West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Burke told Gephardt Daily.

Burke said damage to the unmarked car was minimal and no one was injured.

The pursuit began at about 9:30 p.m. near 3381 S. Redwood Rd., and ended in the area of 3696 West and 8400 South.

A containment area was set up, and police K-9s assisted in the search for the suspect.

Hart was arrested without incident.

“When he saw the dog, he gave up,” Burke said.

A female passenger who fled on foot from the stolen Explorer has not been located. Burke said if found, she will be charged with fleeing.