West Valley City police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

Jesse Bekins left home after making “concerning statements about self harm,” the West Valley City Police Department stated on social media Saturday.

“Jesse was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans, and black shoes with a red Nike logo. Jesse currently has pink hair that is slightly long and shaggy,” the post says.

Anyone with information about Jesse’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.