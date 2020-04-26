West Valley City police do drive-by parade for young fan’s birthday

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police found time in their schedules to make a birthday special for one young fan.

“Helping make one little officer’s birthday a bit brighter!,” said a tweet and photo posted Friday by the WVCPD. “Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to Breckon.”

The photo features a little boy, wearing his own blue uniform marked “police,” his hand raised to the brim of his police-style cap. Some of the patrol cars have their top bars flashing red and blue as they drive by.

“PS-you look pretty good in that uniform” the WVCPD post says. “Let’s get you a real one in a few years.”