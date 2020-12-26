West Valley City police ID victim of fatal collision on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police officials have released the name of the victim who died in a Christmas day collision on Mountain View Corridor.

“The victim from the fatal crash that occurred on Christmas Day is 74-year-old Alonzo Ahlstrom of Herriman,” the tweet says.

“The accident is under investigation, but at this time it appears one of the involved vehicles ran a red light. The other driver suffered broken bones and other injuries.”

The accident happened at 5400 S. Mountain View Corridor at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police on scene, two vehicles, a passenger car and an SUV, were headed south and west when they collided after one ran a red light.

Ahlstrom died at the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.