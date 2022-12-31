West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection at 5600 West, West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton said.

“The car hit the officer or the officer hit the car,” Brinton told Gephardt Daily. “We haven’t determined the sequence of events on that portion of it yet, but needless to say, both cars collided.”

The crash caused “pretty significant damage” to both vehicles, he said.

The officer, who was alone in his vehicle, “sustained some pretty good injuries to the head, mostly a laceration that cut open his head pretty well,” Brinton said.

The officer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was expected to make a full recovery.

The two occupants in the truck were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes on 5600 West were temporarily closed while police investigated the crash. Because the crash involved a West Vally City police officer, a traffic unit from West Jordan responded to investigate, Brinton said.